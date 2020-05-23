e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Stop bootlegging by Congressmen: SAD to Jakhar

Stop bootlegging by Congressmen: SAD to Jakhar

The SAD asked the PCC chief to stop “black marketing and bootlegging by Congressmen, which had cost a revenue loss of Rs 5,600 to the state treasury”

chandigarh Updated: May 23, 2020 00:11 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday asked Punjab Pradesh Congress (PCC) chief Sunil Jakhar not to indulge in a cover-up exercise by talking of imposing prohibition in Punjab and asked him to first stop “black marketing and bootlegging by Congressmen, which had cost a revenue loss of Rs 5,600 to the state treasury”.

In a statement, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said it was shocking that the PCC chief was trying to “wash away the heinous sins of his party with superfluous talk of prohibition which the government could easily implement if it so wished as it has an absolute majority in the Vidhan Sabha”.

He said, “Instead of using such diversionary tactics to gloss over the colossal failures of the Congress government, Jakhar should tell why his party men indulged in black marketing of illicit liquor during curfew rather than providing much needed ration to the people.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In