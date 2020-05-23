Stop bootlegging by Congressmen: SAD to Jakhar

chandigarh

Updated: May 23, 2020 00:11 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday asked Punjab Pradesh Congress (PCC) chief Sunil Jakhar not to indulge in a cover-up exercise by talking of imposing prohibition in Punjab and asked him to first stop “black marketing and bootlegging by Congressmen, which had cost a revenue loss of Rs 5,600 to the state treasury”.

In a statement, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said it was shocking that the PCC chief was trying to “wash away the heinous sins of his party with superfluous talk of prohibition which the government could easily implement if it so wished as it has an absolute majority in the Vidhan Sabha”.

He said, “Instead of using such diversionary tactics to gloss over the colossal failures of the Congress government, Jakhar should tell why his party men indulged in black marketing of illicit liquor during curfew rather than providing much needed ration to the people.”