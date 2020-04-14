e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Stranded at Chandigarh PGIMER, patients yearn to go home

Stranded at Chandigarh PGIMER, patients yearn to go home

UT health secretary, Arun Kumar Gupta, said the state governments concerned should provide assistance in this regard

chandigarh Updated: Apr 14, 2020 19:39 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Patients who arrived at Chandigarh PGIMER for treatment before curfew was imposed have been stranded here since March 23.
Patients who arrived at Chandigarh PGIMER for treatment before curfew was imposed have been stranded here since March 23.(HT file photo)
         

Suman, a 28-year-old cancer patient from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been stranded in Chandigarh since March 17 due to the curfew. She has been visiting the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for treatment and is one among at least 15 other families from different regions who are now stranded here due to curbs on movement.

“My initial round of chemotherapy treatment is over. My 57-year old mother and my 8-year-old daughter are pleading with everyone to show us a way out by which we can go back home,” she said.

Her mother Ram Sevi, who works as domestic help in Kanpur, is the only earning member of the family which includes Suman’s widowed sister and her 7-year-old son. “She must be in dire straits. I don’t know from where she is arranging for food. This time is tougher on me than the day my daughter was diagnosed with cancer,” Ram Sevi said.

Similarly, 65-year-old patient Pushpa Devi, from Doda district in J&K, was to be operated at PGIMER on March 23. “We left Doda on March 20 and reached here on March 23, but the lockdown was announced and surgeries were cancelled. Now, I am suffering pain in my abdomen due to a complicated condition of a urinary tract stone, and am unable to return home too. It is difficult situation,” Pushpa Devi said.

11-year-old Manjesh Kumar is from Mansa Punjab. He is suffering from aplastic anemia, an autoimmune disease in which the body fails to produce blood cells in sufficient numbers. He was referred to PGI from Rajindra Hospital Patiala on 19 March, following which they consulted doctors here for a couple of days. “The lockdown was suddenly announced and now we are stranded,” said Chandan Dev, Manjesh father who works in a rice mill.

UT health secretary, Arun Kumar Gupta, said the state governments concerned should provide assistance in this regard. “We have requested their state governments to arrange for transportation and we will issue them transit passes considering the situation,” he said.

Director PGIMER Dr Jagat Ram said several patients have been sent home through the proactive approach of the governments and staff here. “I will look into it again and ensure that no body suffers due to this issue,” he said.

tags
top news
Hundreds reached Mumbai’s Bandra railway station to go home; lathicharged
Hundreds reached Mumbai’s Bandra railway station to go home; lathicharged
West Bengal: 20 cops injured in clash over Covid-19 quarantine centre
West Bengal: 20 cops injured in clash over Covid-19 quarantine centre
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
LIVE| Existing lockdown measures to remain in force till May 3: Govt
LIVE| Existing lockdown measures to remain in force till May 3: Govt
How to access Delhi govt’s Covid-19 relief centres on Google Maps
How to access Delhi govt’s Covid-19 relief centres on Google Maps
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news