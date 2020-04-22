Stranded Sikh pilgrims to be evacuated from Nanded: Capt

chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that Union home minister Amit Shah had acceded to their request for evacuation of Sikh pilgrims stranded at the Gurdwara Hazur Sahib in Nanded.

Referring to his conversation with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Amarinder said he had directed the state’s chief secretary to tie up the logistics for their evacuation. “Just received a call from MH CM @officeofUT who confirmed that HM @AmitShah has conceded to our request for travel of our pilgrims stuck in Hazur Sahib, Nanded to Punjab. Have asked Chief Secretary to tie up logistics & we will bear the cost of transportation (sic),” he tweeted.

Over 2,000 pilgrims from Punjab had reportedly gone to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Hazur Sahib before the Covid-19 national lockdown was announced on March 24. On Tuesday, Amarinder had urged the Union home minister to allow the stranded pilgrims to return home by bus.

Harsimrat thanks Shah

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday thanked home minister Amit Shah for speaking to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for the evacuation of the Sikh devotees stranded in Nanded.

The Bathinda MP also asked the Punjab government to give permission to buses in which devotees were being brought to the state from Maharashtra. “Came to Delhi to meet HM @AmitShah ji & thank him for speaking to Maharashtra CM today to fast track repatriation of Sikh devotees stranded at Hazur Sahib. Now request Pb govt to give permission to buses arranged by SAD since 3 days to bring them back home at earliest (sic),” tweeted Harsimrat.