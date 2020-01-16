e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Stray dog menace on Punjabi University campus riles students

Stray dog menace on Punjabi University campus riles students

chandigarh Updated: Jan 16, 2020 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
A pack of stray dogs roaming near physical education department at Punjabi University in Patiala on Thursday.
The nuisance of stray dogs has taken on alarming proportions on the Punjabi University campus, in Patiala, causing inconvenience to the varsity residents and students.

The population of stray dogs is constantly increasing. Packs of dogs can be spotted outside departments, in the main corridors and outside the residential areas on the varsity campus. However, the authorities have completely failed to control the growing stray canine population.

Ajaydeep Singh, a research scholar, said that due to the ignorant attitude of the varsity authorities, the canine population has grown manifold.

“The pedestrians suffer major inconvenience, especially in late evening hours and early morning, as these stray dogs chase them,” he said.

He added that the varsity should chalk out a plan to control the stray dog menace and come up with some kind for sterilisation drive for the dogs. “These dogs feed on leftovers near the varsity canteens,” he said.

Another campus resident Rupinder Kaur said they used to go out for evening walks, but have stopped doing so due to the nuisance.

Ranjit Singh, one of the employees residing on the varsity campus, said that they have reported the matter to authorities concerned, but no action has been taken so far.

