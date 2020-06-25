e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Stray dog sterilisation project: Failing to allot project to private firm, MC mulls using services of own vet

Stray dog sterilisation project: Failing to allot project to private firm, MC mulls using services of own vet

The city has been witnessing a rapid increase in the stray dog population and the number of dog bite cases has also gone up by 35% in the last five years, as per the MC.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:30 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwer A Sagar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
According to the latest animal census, conducted by the UT animal husbandry and fisheries department, the number of stray dogs reached 12,900 in 2019, up from 7,847 in the last census conducted in 2012.
According to the latest animal census, conducted by the UT animal husbandry and fisheries department, the number of stray dogs reached 12,900 in 2019, up from 7,847 in the last census conducted in 2012.
         

After failing to allot the stray dog sterilisation project to private players, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is considering to use the services of one its two veterinary doctors for the task.

In the last 10-months, the MC has not undertaken dog sterilisation work in the city.

The city has been witnessing a rapid increase in the stray dog population and the number of dog bite cases has also gone up by 35% in the last five years, as per the MC.

According to the latest animal census, conducted by the UT animal husbandry and fisheries department, the number of stray dogs reached 12,900 in 2019, up from 7,847 in the last census conducted in 2012.

MC FLOATED 3 TENDERS SINCE AUGUST LAST YEAR

Since August last year, the MC has floated three tenders, inviting private companies to undertake the project. In the tender floated in August, the MC got no response. In the subsequent tenders, floated in December 2019 and February this year, the MC received one bid each but due to the single-bid tender norms, the MC was unable to allot the project to the firm that came forward.

It is now planning to utilise the services of one the two veterinary doctors, hired on contract basis for the animal slaughterhouse.

“The service of one veterinary doctor can be utilised for sterilising dogs in addition to his current duty. One veterinary pharmacist will assist him. Initially, the current staff will be used. There will be requirement of surgical packs and other equipment, which the MC intends to purchase,” said an MC official.

The MC officials will be discussing the issue of stray dog sterilisation in the finance and contract committee (F&CC) meeting scheduled for Thursday. F&CC will also decide on deputing contractual veterinary doctor on additional duty for dog sterilisation.

Sector 48 resident welfare association (RWA) president JJ Singh said, “The municipal corporation’s programme to neuter stray dogs is failing as their population continues to rise. Many people feed the stray dogs, which then sit in the neighbourhood parks of the Sector. Many residents feel scared while walking here especially in the evening.”

