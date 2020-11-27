e-paper
Streets for people challenge: Chandigarh Smart City Limited to host idea competition at Sector-17 underpass today

Cities will be required to reimagine their streets as public spaces through the lens of economic regeneration, safety, and child-friendly interventions, in order to ensure a green recovery from Covid-19

chandigarh Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 22:09 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Shortlisted cities will be announced by the MoHUA on February 25, 2021, and an announcement for the best performing cities will be made on July 21, 2021.
         

Chandigarh Smart City Limited will be holding an idea competition on November 28 at the Rose Garden-Sector 17 underpass regarding the “Streets for people challenge”, which is being organised in 113 cities across India.

The Challenge is an initiative of the Smart Cities Mission, ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), Government of India. Cities will be required to reimagine their streets as public spaces through the lens of economic regeneration, safety, and child-friendly interventions, in order to ensure a green recovery from Covid-19.

The Streets for People Challenge, which started in September 2020, was open to all cities under the Smart Cities Mission, capital cities of states/UTs and cities with a population of over 5 lakh.

Convener of City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations Vinod Vashisht said, “As per the protocol of this challenge, citizen collaboration will play a crucial role as a metric in evaluating proposals submitted by the cities. We have spread the word to more than 100 RWAs of the city for collaboration. All interested to support can register by visiting the Smart Cities Mission portal.”

Shortlisted cities will be announced by the MoHUA on February 25, 2021, and an announcement for the best performing cities will be made on July 21, 2021.

