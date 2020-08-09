e-paper
Strict Covid-19 curfew gave Chandigarh cleaner air

Strict Covid-19 curfew gave Chandigarh cleaner air

From the ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderate’ air quality in the same period last year and in 2018, the level remained ‘good’ this year.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:33 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwer A Sagar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
This change can be attributed to restricted industrial and commercial activities, minimum vehicular congestion and zero construction activities during the lockdown, states a report by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee.
This change can be attributed to restricted industrial and commercial activities, minimum vehicular congestion and zero construction activities during the lockdown, states a report by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee.(HT File Photo)
         

While the lockdown between March and May restricted people indoors, this brought about a positive – a major decrease in the city’s air pollution levels compared to last few years.

From the ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderate’ air quality in the same period last year and in 2018, the level remained ‘good’ this year (see box), as per figures shared by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) recently.

This is good news for Chandigarh amid the Covid-19 pandemic when scientists have contended that prolonged exposure to air pollution leads to a chronic inflammatory response even among the young and healthy, which may translate into higher Covid death rates in cities with more pollution, as seen in north Italy.

On the flip side, on June 1, when most of the curfew restrictions were lifted in Chandigarh, the AQI jumped to the ‘satisfactory’ level at 56, while a day before on May 31, the air quality was ‘good’ with an AQI of 35. The average AQI for June hovered around 57.

The air quality is measured through the air quality index (AQI). Lesser the AQI count, better the air quality. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

The average AQI in March during the lockdown was 51 (34 during the lockdown period). But, last year during the same period, it was nearly double at 83.

In comparison to April 2019, when AQI was 91, this year, the air quality improved greatly with an average of 42. Similarly, AQI in May this year was 66 against 113 last year.

“Owing to the lockdown period imposed from March 24 to May 30, major air pollutants have been restricted. There was progressive improvement in overall air quality during the lockdown period,” the CPCC report states.

“This change can be attributed to restricted industrial and commercial activities, minimum vehicular congestion and zero construction activities,” it adds.

Right before the lockdown started, the AQI was largely under the ‘satisfactory’ category and shifted to ‘good’ category as the curfew period progressed.

