Home / Chandigarh / Strictly obey home quarantine orders: Himachal DGP to returnees

Strictly obey home quarantine orders: Himachal DGP to returnees

Mardi said multiple complaints had been received of people violating quarantine orders

chandigarh Updated: May 09, 2020 18:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
As many as 18 cases of home quarantine violation have been registered in Shimla.
As many as 18 cases of home quarantine violation have been registered in Shimla. (Deepak Sansta / HT)
         

Director general of police (DGP) SR Mardi on Saturday warned people who had returned from other states to strictly obey home quarantine orders.

In a video, Mardi said those found violating home or institutional quarantine can also be punished. “The people of the state have suffered a lot during the last two months to protect themselves from the coronavirus and now people who have returning from other states should not undo their efforts by violating home quarantine,” he said, maintaining that the people who had come from other states also had some responsibilities.

Mardi said multiple complaints had been received, including a couple who came to Una from Moga and some people who had come to Bilaspur from Delhi. These complaints have been forwarded to the concerned superintendent of police (SP) for further action.

As many as 18 cases of home quarantine violation have been registered in Shimla and 36 cases have been registered in Kangra district.

The DGP has advised people who have entered the state from other states to practice social distancing and also take precautionary measures such as wearing masks, using hand sanitisers and using separate utensils. He has also advised people to download the Aarogya Setu app.

