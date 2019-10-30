Stubble burning: 144 cases, Sangrur admn imposes ₹3.6L fine

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:37 IST

Despite the state government imposing a ban on stubble burning, farmers in Sangrur district seem adamant on continuing the practice of burning paddy residue.

Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said that special teams have visited 395 places by Wednesday and have imposed fine of ₹3.6 lakh in 144 cases of stubble burning across district.

Thori said that the teams are closely monitoring the cases of stubble burning and are submitting reports in this regard on daily basis.

“As per the report of October 29, 2019, they have visited 395 places and imposed penalties on farmers, who were involved in the illegal practice,” Thori added.

The deputy commissioner said that despite strict action being taken in many such cases and awareness activities being carried out by the departments of agriculture and farmer welfare, education and others, farmers are refusing to mend their ways.

“In addition to this, the Punjab government has even announced to provided subsidy on machinery to individual farmers, farmer groups and cooperative societies for in situ management of the paddy straw,” he said.

“Apart from this, an initiative has been taken to set up hay banks across district. Also, VIP cards are being issued to the farmers following the orders in order to encourage them as well as others to manage the paddy residue instead of burning it,” he added.

Govt hasn’t provided alternative: Farmers

Amid the state government’s claims of having addressed the issue of stubble burning and threatening to take strict action against the violators, farmer have decided to openly challenge the Punjab government.

Different farmer union members are addressing villagers and asking them “to prepare for a battle against the state government that is issuing anti-farmer orders amid agricultural crisis in Punjab.”

Gobinder Singh, Sangrur block chief of BKU (Ugrahan), said that the state government has failed to provide any alternative options to the farmers. “They are helpless and are thus burning the paddy residue,” he said.

“When we have no alternatives available, what else are we supposed to do? We will continue to burn the paddy residue and have asked the farmers not to panic over the state government’s threats. The administration is imposing fines at areas where the farmer unions are less active, but we will stand by those farmers,” he added.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 22:37 IST