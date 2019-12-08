Stubble burning: Faridkot farmer protesting against FIRs consumes poison, dies

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 00:22 IST

A farmer demanding cancellation of cases registered for burning stubble in Faridkot’s Jaitu committed suicide after consuming poison at the protest site on Saturday.

Jagseer Singh, 50, of Kotra Korianwala village in Bathinda district, consumed poison in the morning and was rushed to the government hospital in Jaitu, were he died during treatment.

“Jagseer owned 2. 5 acres of land and was under a debt of ₹10 lakh. Recently, he had put his 3 kanals of land on sale, due which he was under stress,” said farmer union leader Resham Singh.

Superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said “We are investigation the matter. The body has been kept in the mortuary. The farmer joined the dharna at Jaitu on Thursday. He was under debt, due to which he took the extreme step,” he added.

The farmers are protesting under the banner of the BKU, Ekta and Sidhupur factions. They have been sitting on dharna for more than a month in Jaitu, demanding cancellation of FIRs registered against burning paddy stubble.

Besides cancelation of FIRs, the farmers have been demanding removal of red entries from their revenue record and withdrawal of penalties imposed on them.