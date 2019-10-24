Stubble mgmt: Sangrur admn issues VIP cards to 66 farmers

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:51 IST

Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Thursday launched a campaign wherein VIP cards will be issued to famers in the district for not burning paddy residual thereby contributing towards safeguarding the environment.

Thori handed over the cards to 66 farmers during a function organised at the district administration complex.

“All farmers using eco-friendly straw management system will receive VIP card ,” Thori said.

The deputy commissioner said that the purpose of issuing VIP cards to progressive farmers is to enhance their social status so that they can avail public services in government departments on priority basis.

“These cards have been issued by the district administration under the In-situ Crop Residue Management Scheme, which will be valid for one year but cards will be renewed if farmer continue to manage paddy straw by using eco-friendly techniques,” he added.

Farmers Harvinder Singh Bhadalwad, Pritam Singh Palasaur and Kuldeep Sharma Banarasi said that soil fertility has increased and crop yield has improved by disposing crop residue in the soil.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 22:51 IST