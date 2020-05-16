Students ask Panjab University authorities to reconsider late fee for delay in form submission
The varsity had suspended classes on March 14 in view of the Covid-19 outbreak and asked students to vacate the hostels, following which students had returned to their home stateschandigarh Updated: May 16, 2020 00:50 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Various student bodies of Panjab University (PU) on Friday asked the university authorities not to charge late fee for delay in submission of examination forms amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
The development comes a day after PU extended the deadline for submission of examination forms.
