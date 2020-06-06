Students living near Panjab University’s regional centres may be allowed to take exams there

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:48 IST

Students of Panjab University who live near the varsity’s regional centres may be given an option to take their examinations there. A final decision on this is expected next week, a university official said.

PU is planning to conduct its semester examinations in July, preparations for which are underway.

As per sources, the option to appear for examinations in regional centres may be given to arts students only.

PU has three regional centres in Ludhiana, Muktsar and Hoshiarpur. It also has a rural centre in Kauni. Moreover, the varsity is also planning to use a nearby college as an examination centre.

It has been learnt that date sheets have been prepared for the examinations, but are subject to change depending on the Covid-19 situation.

A senior professor at the university said, “This is not impossible but the university will have to make great efforts to execute this plan.”