e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Students living near Panjab University’s regional centres may be allowed to take exams there

Students living near Panjab University’s regional centres may be allowed to take exams there

PU has three regional centres in Ludhiana, Muktsar and Hoshiarpur

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:48 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PU is planning to conduct its semester examinations in July, preparations for which are underway
PU is planning to conduct its semester examinations in July, preparations for which are underway(HT FILE)
         

Students of Panjab University who live near the varsity’s regional centres may be given an option to take their examinations there. A final decision on this is expected next week, a university official said.

PU is planning to conduct its semester examinations in July, preparations for which are underway.

As per sources, the option to appear for examinations in regional centres may be given to arts students only.

PU has three regional centres in Ludhiana, Muktsar and Hoshiarpur. It also has a rural centre in Kauni. Moreover, the varsity is also planning to use a nearby college as an examination centre.

It has been learnt that date sheets have been prepared for the examinations, but are subject to change depending on the Covid-19 situation.

A senior professor at the university said, “This is not impossible but the university will have to make great efforts to execute this plan.”

top news
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
Banksy joins tens of thousands in UK protests over George Floyd’s death
Banksy joins tens of thousands in UK protests over George Floyd’s death
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In