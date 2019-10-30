Students of Gian Jyoti school Mohali bags gold in skating contest

chandigarh

Prabhleen Kaur, a student of Class 4 of Gian Jyoti Global School, bagged a gold medal in the state skating championship-2019.

Various schools across the tricity participated in the competition.

The school principal said, “I am proud of Prabhleen and her achievement. Sports give us a sense of discipline. We always motivate our students to participate in such activities so that they become more confident and achieve more in their lives.”

Annual day celebrations

The junior students of The Holy Wonders Smart School took part in the annual function celebration.

Dr Pushpinder Syal, professor, department of English, Panjab University, was the chief guest.

School chairman Charan Singh Saini and Dimple Sabharwal presided over the function. Students presented dance performances such as dandiya, bhangra, Mexican and yoga.

School director Ashween Arora, appreciated the efforts of the teachers and students. She briefed the audience about the philosophy of the school.

The chairman gave away prizes to students.

All India DPS basketball nationals

Students of Delhi Public School qualified for the all India DPS basketball nationals hosted by Delhi Public School, Karnal. Samridhi Vig was declared the best player of the tournament.

As many as nine teams took part in the event.

DPS, Jalandhar, will participate in the all India national finals to be held between November 21 to November 23. The management lauded the efforts of the team and their coach Amarjeet.

Students of Spring Dale Public school shines in Shabad Gyan

The shabad gayan team of Spring Dale Public School secured the first position in an inter-school shabad gayan competition held at Guru Nanak International School, Model Town.

As many as 35 schools took part in the contest.

The winners were honoured with a trophy and cash prize of ₹11,000.

Managing director Avinash Kaur Walia congratulated the team and the music department for their hard work.

The principal lauded the efforts of the students.

