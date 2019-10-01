e-paper
Students of this Chandigarh school visits US

Important or interesting events that took place in Chandigarh school recently.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students of Bhavan Vidyalaya school, Chandigarh visits US.
Students of Bhavan Vidyalaya school, Chandigarh visits US.(HT Photo)
         

Students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, are visiting Knoxville, Tennessee, US, as a part of the Student Exchange Programme 2019, to collaborate with students of Webb School. The seven-member team reached Knoxville on Sunday and will be spending a week, living and interacting with host families and students, visit classes with their host sisters and explore local area attractions. Bhavan Vidyalaya had hosted a delegation of seven students and two teachers from the Webb School for a week in February this year, which marked the first stage of the student exchange programme.

Mathemania

With the aim of adding elements of fun and creativity to the subject, Mathemania, a math quiz, was conducted for the junior wing students at St Xavier’s High School, Sector 20, on Monday.

The objective was to develop logical thinking and mental ability of the students and dispel any fear associated with the subject.

All participants were given certificates and bookmarks.

Headmistress Cynthia Shear said such activities should be conducted often to encourage a practical approach towards the subject.

Students make art from waste material

Ryan International School organised Katran – 2019, a best out of waste competition in collaboration with ‘Pahal Design Institute’.

More than 13 schools from the city participated in this competition.

The participants used various waste products to create useful art and craft items.

Through this competition, the school created awareness among students and society as to how waste can be put to productive use.

