Students won’t be forced to appear for exams physically: Ludhiana DEO

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:01 IST

With the examinations for Classes 9 to 12 of government schools starting from Monday, the authorities are in a fix as many parents have not submitted the written consent to let their wards appear physically.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had instructed school principals to conduct offline exams for students of Classes 9 to 12.

The authorities of Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, have written to the education secretary saying that the school has 2,918 students studying in Classes 9 to 12, and due to lack of infrastructure and teachers, it will not be possible to conduct the exams physically.

Only 145 students of the schools have received their parents’ consent so far. Navdeep Romana, the school principal, said, “The school has 40 classrooms and requires more space to accommodate students so that social distancing norms can be followed.”

Government Senior Secondary School, Indirapuri, has 84 students studying in Class 12. Of this, 70 have received their parents’ consent to appear for the exam. The school has sufficient rooms to accommodate students by following the social distancing norms.

Jaswinder Singh, the school principal, said, “We will conduct the exams as per instructions, but how will students whose parents have not given their consent appear ? We are waiting for directions so that every student can appear for the exam.”

District education officer, elementary, Rajinder Kaur, who is handling the additional charge of DEO, secondary, held a virtual meeting with the school principals at 5pm on Saturday.

“I have directed the principals to conduct offline exams for students whose parents have given written consent. The others will be asked to appear online. No student will be forced to visit the school to attempt the paper,” Kaur said.

“Teachers will send the question paper to students on their WhatsApp numbers at 9am. Students will have to submit a copy of the answer sheet to the teacher’s WhatsApp number or their parents can submit it to the class in charge,” she added.