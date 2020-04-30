Sub-inspector Harjeet Singh discharged from PGI; says it’s ‘great to be back home’

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 14:20 IST

Punjab Police sub-inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off by a group of Nihlangs, was discharged from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh on Thursday.

Harjeet was brought to Patiala in a special Punjab Police SUV. Top officials of the Punjab Police were part of the convoy, which included 10 vehicles.

The Patiala police officials rolling out a red carpet and had a police band play at his homecoming.

“It is great to be back home. I thank each and everyone for supporting and praying for me in this tough time,” said Harjeet, on arriving home.

Patiala’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu presented him a siropa and said “Harjeet went as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and came back a sub-inspector (SI). His bravery has been rewarded.”

It was double delight for Harjeet’s family as the Punjab director general of police Dinkar Gupta handed his son Arshpreet Singh, 24, an appointment letter for the post of constable in the Punjab Police.

“My family and I will always remain thankful for the support we have received from top officials,” Harjeet said.

Recalling the incident, Harjeet said he had kept his calm after his hand was dismembered: “We are trained to bear pain and the will power to be back with my family helped me recover. The team of doctors who performed the seven-hour long surgery are no less that God for me and my family,” he said.

Harjeet had been enforcing curfew outside the main vegetable market in Patiala when the attack took place. The former assistant sub-inspector had calmly gathered his severed hand and rushed to the hospital on a scooter.

RECOVERY TO TAKE SIX MONTHS

It will take another six months for his hand to fully recover. PGIMER spokesperson Dr Ashok Kumar said a team of doctors from the plastic surgery department had examined the re-attached hand on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, following which he was deemed fit to be discharged.

Head of the plastic surgery department Dr RK Sharma slight physiotherapy had been started and they expected his hand movements to improve.

“We will meet him once a week in the initial phase to monitor his improvements. He has to take a number of precautions such as making guarded movements. He hand has been kept in a splint to avoid spontaneous movement. So far, he has shown a remarkable recovery.”

CAPT AMARINDER THANKS PGI

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday thanked PGIMER’s doctors and paramedical staff for re-implanting the SI’s hand: “Happy to share that SI Harjeet Singh has been discharged from PGI, Chandigarh, today. I thank doctors, nurses, paramedics and all the staff of PGI for taking good care of him,” the chief minister tweeted.

(With Inputs from IANS)