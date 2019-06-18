Sultanpur Lodhi to get heritage look through graffiti art related to Sikhism

Eye catching murals and stencils related to Sikhism are all set to beautify Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi city, aimed at giving a heritage look to the town on the account of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Kapurthala district administration is expecting close to 35 lakh pilgrims who will visit Sultanpur Lodhi from November 1 to 20 to celebrate the occasion.

The district administration has planned to cover as many walls possible with graffiti art ahead of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary, especially along the roads on the way to the historic gurdwara Ber Sahib, a place connected to much of Guru Nanak’s life in Punjab. The administration has given the task to a Delhi-based firm to depict the teachings of Sikhism and life-events of Guru Nanak on the walls.

The work kicked started in Sultanpur Lodhi recently, where artists have begun work. The wall paintings of the sub-divisional magistrate office which falls on the road to gurdwara Ber Sahib depict life events from Guru Nanak’s life and pictures related to Sikhism.

Officials said, “We have been conducting surveys to locate the best walls across the city for the graffiti art. But in the first phase, walls around the main roads will be covered.” Pylon streets lights with sign board will also be installed on the main roads of the city.

The first phase of the project will be concluded before monsoon strikes, while the entire project is expected to be complete by mid October before the grand celebrations begin. This graffiti art included two types of artwork: mural paintings and stencil art.

Karam Bedi, who is supervising the project, said, “Our main theme is the teachings of Sikhism and life events of Guru Nanak. We are also covering the entrance gates or milestones under the project.” Grafiiti art will also cover temporary and permanent gates which are to be constructed on the entrance roads to the cities, addedBedi.

Talking about the beautification project, Kapurthala deputy commissioner DPS Kharbanda said, “In the first phase we plan to cover around 2.24 km, and later we will expand it. We will also get graffiti art work done in Kapurthala, Lohian Khas and other towns on the ways to the Sultanpur Lodhi.”

