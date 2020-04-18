e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Sunet resident booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Sunet resident booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

The accused was working with the woman in a hospital of the city where they became friends

chandigarh Updated: Apr 18, 2020 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A resident of Sunet has been booked for allegedly raping a 33-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage.

The woman had lodged the complaint against him around two months ago on February 13.

The accused had allegedly developed physical relations with the woman in December 2017 on the promise of marrying her, but he refused to marry her later.

The accused was working with the woman in a hospital of the city where they became friends.

The victim claimed that the accused was already married and, despite that, he had promised to marry her. “On December 31, 2017, he took me to a hotel near the bus stand where he established physical relations with me. After that, we continued the relations for several months, but later he refused to marry me,” the victim alleged.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Veena Rani said after the victim lodged the complaint,on February 13, following which an investigation was carried out and a case was registered on the basis of the report at the Women’s Cell. “The accused will be arrested soon,” she said.

top news
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of easing lockdown rules on April 20
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of easing lockdown rules on April 20
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
LIVE: Gujarat reports 104 new Covid-19 cases; tally 1,376
LIVE: Gujarat reports 104 new Covid-19 cases; tally 1,376
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news