Sunet resident booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 20:25 IST

A resident of Sunet has been booked for allegedly raping a 33-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage.

The woman had lodged the complaint against him around two months ago on February 13.

The accused had allegedly developed physical relations with the woman in December 2017 on the promise of marrying her, but he refused to marry her later.

The accused was working with the woman in a hospital of the city where they became friends.

The victim claimed that the accused was already married and, despite that, he had promised to marry her. “On December 31, 2017, he took me to a hotel near the bus stand where he established physical relations with me. After that, we continued the relations for several months, but later he refused to marry me,” the victim alleged.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Veena Rani said after the victim lodged the complaint,on February 13, following which an investigation was carried out and a case was registered on the basis of the report at the Women’s Cell. “The accused will be arrested soon,” she said.