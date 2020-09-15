e-paper
Chandigarh / Suspended Manimajra SHO Jaswinder Kaur gets bail

Suspended Manimajra SHO Jaswinder Kaur gets bail

The court of Sushil Kumar Garg, special judge, CBI, observed that Kaur, who had been in custody for 53 days, deserved the concession of regular bail.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 15, 2020 18:33 IST
Suspended Manimajra police station SHO Jaswinder Kaur.(HT File Photo)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday granted bail to suspended Manimajra station house officer (SHO) Jaswinder Kaur, now in judicial custody for alleged corruption charges.

Asked to submit her passport to CBI within 15 days, Kaur will have to appear before the investigation agency’s office in Sector 30 at 11 am from September 21 on alternate Mondays and before the trial court daily.

Kaur had moved a bail petition saying she had been falsely implicated in the case by a man called Gurdeep Singh.

Claiming that she had cooperated with the investigating agency after surrendering before the CBI court on July 25, Kaur pleaded for bail citing ill health, saying she feared the trial would take a long time.

Opposing Kaur’s pleas, however, KP Singh, the public prosecutor for CBI, said serious allegations had been levelled at her. Kaur’s conduct during the investigation too was non-cooperative, he argued, adding that she could hamper investigations.

There were chances of her trying to influence the material witnesses, he said.

After hearing both parties, the court of Sushil Kumar Garg, special judge, CBI, observed that Kaur, who had been in custody for 53 days, deserved the concession of regular bail.

She was ordered to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh with one surety in the shape of immovable property.

Kaur was also asked to not leave the country without prior permission of the court or try to influence the prosecution witnesses.

In case of non-compliance of any of the imposed conditions, the CBI can move an application for cancellation of bail.

On June 29, CBI booked Kaur, then SHO of Manimajra and middleman Bhagwan Singh, on the complaint of Manimajra resident Gurdeep Singh that she had asked him for a bribe in lieu of not registering a cheating case against him.

