Home / Chandigarh / SYL canal issue: Farmers of Ahirwal region in desperate need for water, says ex-MLA

SYL canal issue: Farmers of Ahirwal region in desperate need for water, says ex-MLA

Yadav also urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to honour the decision of the Supreme Court and direct Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to release water to Haryana.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 19:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(HT File)
         

The Haryana Yuva Kisan Sangharsh Samiti chairman and former Atteli segment MLA Naresh Yadav on Friday said the farmers of Ahirwal region of southern Haryana have been craving for water due to wavering attitude of the central government on the SYL canal issue.

Addressing a press conference here, the former MLA said the entire Ahirwal area has been declared a dark zone due to which no more tubewells can be dug. “Therefore, canal water is the only solution,” he said, pointing out that the quantity of canal water available in Haryana should be increased till the construction of SYL canal is complete.

Yadav also urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to honour the decision of the Supreme Court and direct Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to release water to Haryana. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

“All political parties of Punjab are united on the issue of not giving water to Haryana whereas parties in the state are silent on this issue,” he said. Yadav said Haryana Yuva Kisan Sangharsh Samiti will undertake a mass awareness campaign in southern Haryana from December 30.

