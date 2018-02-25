SYL issue: Haryana CM Khattar urges opposition to exercise restraint

Asserting that he was confident that Haryana would soon get its due share of water, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday urged the state’s opposition parties to exercise restraint and not hold any agitation on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue.

“I have full faith in the Supreme Court and the state would soon get its due share of water through the SYL,” he told reporters after dedicating three projects costing Rs 83.64 crore to the residents of Panchkula, today.

Khattar said the Supreme Court had given its decision in favour of Haryana.

“We have full faith in the Supreme Court and the opposition too should have faith. The Presidential reference was lying pending in the Supreme Court for over ten years. It is the present state government that strongly pleaded the case in the Supreme Court and ensured regular hearing. As a result of this, the apex court has given its decision in the favour of Haryana,” he added.

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala has threatened to launch a stir if the Centre failed to give any assurance on the construction of SYL canal before the party’s scheduled rally in Delhi on March 7.

Khattar also said that opposition parties should refrain from inciting public sentiments, and instead, give constructive suggestions.

“When the present government has already announced that student union elections would be held in the next academic session, agitation by the INLD on this issue is neither called for nor justifiable. Once consensus has been reached on any matter, petty politics should not be resorted to,” he said, adding that “we do what we say or promise.”

To another question, he said Anganwadi workers and helpers should call off their agitation in public interest.

All their genuine demands would be sympathetically considered by the state government, he said.

The state government is already paying more than its share to these employees, yet if they have any concerns, these would be addressed, Khattar said.

“Senior officers of the women and child development department held a meeting with the agitating employees three days ago to discuss their demands and concerns. Soon, I will also convene a meeting in this regard and whatever possible would be done,” he added.

Anganwadi workers went on strike earlier this week. They are demanding a minimum wage of not less than Rs 18,000 per month.