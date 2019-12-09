Takhtumajra SAD-Congress workers’ clash turns into political slugfest

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 22:26 IST

The November 15 clash between Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers at Takhtumajra village in Ghanaur assembly segment of the district has turned into a political slugfest with both parties demanding independent probe into the matter.

While the Congress leaders have alleged that the district police are not taking adequate action against the accused, the SAD leaders are claiming that Congress is threatening SAD workers and their families. The SAD is also alleging the police of working under political pressure.

On November 15, around 20 people had entered Kheri Gandian police station and attacked Takhtumajra Congress sarpanch Harsanget Singh, 40, before assaulting him again at a private hospital in Rajpura.

On Monday, a fact-finding panel of the SAD visited Takhtumajra and met families of the accused. Led by SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia, a three-member panel, including SAD spokesperson Daljeet Singh Cheema and Sanaur MLA Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, briefed Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu about the data collected.

SAD sends panel

The issue further escalated after wife of one of the accused, Ameer Singh, died on Friday. The SAD leaders are alleging that Ameer’s wife died due to stress. They claimed that she was issued life threat by Congress workers after her husband got arrested.

After visiting the village, Majithia said, “It’s shocking to see such lawlessness in Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s home district. Local MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur should be booked for inciting Congress workers to threaten families of Akali workers, who were falsely implicated in the case.”

“A video of the MLA suggesting police to arrest family members, especially females, of the accused, is making rounds on the social media,” Majithia said.

He said that police have failed to carry out a fair probe in the matter. “After talking to police officials, it appears that Congress has completely politicised the cops. They are working under political pressure,” he said.

“The brutality unleashed by Congress goons has surpassed the era of Gaddafi,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cheema said that Congress workers are not just threatening families of SAD workers involved in the matter, but also destroying their wheat crop by draining excessive water into their fields.

The SAD has given an ultimatum to the district police and government to “deliver justice” by December 11, following which SAD will announce the next course of action.

Cong workers show black flags

On directions of local MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur, the Congress workers showed black flags to the SAD delegation. Police force was deployed at the spot to avoid any untoward incident.

Jalalpur said that instead of resolving the matter, the SAD leaders are playing “dirty politics”.

“We have not threatened anyone. SAD worker Ameer’s wife died of natural causes, but they are politicising the matter. Majithia should know the facts before issuing such statements,” Jalalpur said.

The MLA said that he is open for any independent probe into the episode. “The local party leadership and I demand free and fair inquiry so that the truth can come out before the public,” he said.

He added that he has already questioned police working in the matter as they have not arrested the main accused till date. “We are even planning to stage a protest against the police inaction,” Jalalpur said.