Tarn Taran murder: Accused took ₹75 lakh insured loan, had ₹36 lakh life cover

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 00:32 IST

Police on Saturday arrested two prime accused in the case in which the burnt body of a man was found near Booh Havelian village on the Patti-Harike road in Tarn Taran on Thursday.

Amritsar trader Anoop Singh, 27, who faked his death, and Karan, alias Kaka, who worked at the former’s home as domestic help, were arrested from Tohana village in Fatehabad district of Haryana. They were hiding in one of Anoop’s business partner’s house.

On Friday, police arrested Anoop’s younger brother Karandeep Singh and his father Tarlok Singh. The family concocted Anoop’s murder to claim insurance amount.

Police said Kaka helped Anoop kill Babba, who used to work in their godown as a bagger, before setting his body on fire.

Police said Anoop had taken insured loans of around ₹75 lakh from banks which could have been waived following his death. He had a life insurance cover of ₹36 lakh, which would have resulted in total financial gain of over ₹1 crore to the family.

Police investigation revealed that both Anoop and Kaka stabbed the bagger with a sharp-edged weapon and then burnt his body and left it lying along the road near a Chevrolet car. Anoop’s brother Karandeep revealed that he was following the car to help Anoop and Kaka escape after committing the crime.

Anoop and Kaka had actively prepared, planned and executed Babba murder. Being a roadside homeless man from Amritsar, his identification and family members are being traced, stated police in a statement.

Suprintendent of police (SP) Jagjit Singh Walia who, led the investigation in the case, said Anoop had also changed his appearance by trimming his beard and hair.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police Dhruv Dahiya said they booked Anoop and Kaka under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the IPC while Karandeep was booked under Sections 182 (false information), 420 (cheating ), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The role of the other family members, including Anoop’s father is examined in terms of his involvement in the plot, as well as his false statements to the police.