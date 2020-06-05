Tarn Taran reports first Covid-19 death

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 13:53 IST

A 45-year-old man succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a private hospital in Amritsar on Thursday night.

The man, a resident of Patti, became the first Covid-19 fatality in Tarn Taran, health officials said on Friday.

Tarn Taran civil surgeon Dr Anoop Kumar said, “The patient was suffering from chronic diseases such as asthma and liver infection. The patient consulted a private hospital in Amritsar on Thursday after he experienced difficulty in breathing. The private hospitals sent his samples to be tested for Covid-19 and the results came positive on Friday morning. The patient, however, suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away on Thursday night.”

“The patient has been cremated as per protocol in the presence of health officials,” the civil surgeon said.