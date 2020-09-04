Teachers to be honoured with 9 state awards, 5 commendation certificates today

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:42 IST

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the education department will award nine state awards and five commendation certificates to teachers for their services during the pandemic on Saturday.

The state awardees include Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 8, principal Ranjana Srivastava; Government Model High School (GMHS), Sector 36, headmistress Shakuntala; GMSSS, Sector 35 , English lecturer Manjeet Kaur Gill,GMSSS, Sector-16, chemistry lecturer Neeru Sofat; Government High School (GHS), Dadumajra, trained graduate teacher (TGT) for social studies Bharat Bhushan; GMSSS, Sector 35, director physical education Gurpreet Singh; GHS, Maloya, TGT for science Ravi Jaswal, GMSSS, Sector 26, physical education lecturer Raman Prashar; and Government Model Primary School, Sector 49D, junior basic teacher (JBT) Ritu Kalra.

Commendation certificates will be awarded to Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School (GGMSS), Sector 18, psychology lecturer Pushpanjali; GGMSSS, Sector 20B, TGT for social sciences Parveen Kumari, GMSSS, Sector 15, lecturer Manpreet Kaur; GGMSSS, Sector 20B, TGT Sunita Sheoran; and GHS, Sector 38B, JBT Neetu.

Teachers of different categories such as principals, heads, lecturers, masters, mistress’, teachers employed as guest faculty, on contract, under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and on deputation were considered for the award. Director school education (DSE) Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “This year we have ensured that each category of teachers is awarded.”

He also said that unlike previous years, no function will be held to honour the teachers on Teachers’ Day.

State awardees will be given a medal, a certificate and ₹21,000 while commendation certificate awardees will be given ₹5,100 each with a certificate. The medals and citations would be conferred on the awardees at a function that will be held once schools open.