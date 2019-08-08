There is no right age to realise potential

chandigarh

Beena Rani, principal, Prem Sarita Sarvhitkari Model School, Chandigarh Sharing her views, the principal says that a teacher should always know about students who need extra attention and push for better results. On unique programmes for the all round holistic development of students, she says they have a Sanskriti Bodh Pariyojna programme which helps in the development of wisdom among students and raising sense of responsibility. On community outreach programmes taken up by the school, she says they have a Sanskar Kendra programme, under which the school helps underprivileged students who are keen to study. Your most interesting moment as the principal of Prem Sarita Sarvhitkari Model School, Maloya, and biggest challenges? Being a principal, I have cherished many beautiful and interesting moments at Prem Sarita Sarvhitkari Model School, but organising the school’s annual function on a grand scale and highlighting the school’s achievements while reading the annual report will always be special. Though it was a huge challenge to organise the event after such a long time, our staff members worked as a team and succeeded.

What helps you identify a talented student or leadership material?

We have a great process of figuring out talent at our school. We organise events through students can showcase their talent such as quiz and NTSE (Narayan Talent Search Examination). The events help us to know emerging talents easily.

Do you believe students should be labelled ‘mediocre’ or ‘average’? Have your come across a student who has excelled after being labelled as such and can you please tell us about him or her?

I am against labelling of students in the schools, but a teacher should always know about students who need extra attention and push for better results. We do organise extra classes for such students. Due to consistent efforts, I have not come across an individual with an average or mediocre tag in our school.

What should schools do to stop students from indulging in substance abuse?

Schools should pay attention to substance abuse issue. Certain campaigns should be aligned just to show life-threatening results of consumption of various drugs. Videos and real life examples should be shown to the students.

One school community outreach project that you are proud of?

We have a Sanskar Kendra programme in our school to help underprivileged students who are keen to study. The programme runs daily for two-three hours after school timings.

Initiatives schools should take to help students develop an interest in science, mathematics, humanities or research?

Schools should organise different fairs wherein students can demonstrate projects related to science, mathematics and computers. For example, we organised an activity recently and our students created a project on IOT (Internet of Things) which enlightened so many students. Such practices should be conducted more often. Rewards and recognitions for such events also generates the feeling of participation among students.

At what age do youngsters start firming up career plans? What should schools do to encourage them to explore newer or offbeat avenues?

If students participate and take interest in various fields such as science, mathematics, computers, it will help them set up their career plans. There is no defined age limit for the same and it totally depends upon the progression of the students throughout.

Do teachers have to double up as counsellors for personal and academic advice to students? What are the most common complaints that you have addressed and how?

Yes and this is being followed religiously in our school. Our teachers are counselling students at every stage so that they can perform better at each stage of life and become successful.

Does your school have any unique programme for holistic development of students? If yes, please elaborate.

We have a Sanskriti Bodh Pariyojna programme which helps in the development of knowledge and wisdom among students and raising a sense of responsibility. This programme also creates awareness about history, resources and culture of our nation.

