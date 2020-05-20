e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Three civil engineers drown in Jhajjar

Three civil engineers drown in Jhajjar

The civil engineers were working at a construction site at Naurangpur village

chandigarh Updated: May 20, 2020 16:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Rohtak
The police have handed over the victims’ dead bodies to their family members after conducting an autopsy.
The police have handed over the victims’ dead bodies to their family members after conducting an autopsy.(Representative Image )
         

Three civil engineers drowned while bathing in a canal in Jhajjar on Tuesday night.

The victims, Pradeep, 32, Ashish Bhardwaj, 28 and SM Murslim, 30, are all residents of Delhi.

Badli station house officer Jitender Singh said he had received a call from one of the victims’ family members on Tuesday evening around 7pm saying that the trio had not returned home from Jhajjar’s Naurangpur village and were not responding to calls.

The civil engineers were working at a construction site at Naurangpur village.

“After tracing the engineers’ mobile phones, we found their car and clothes on the bank of the canal. Divers were able to fish out the bodies of the three victims,” the SHO said.

“They would commute daily to Jhajjar from Delhi in a car. We suspect the victims went into deep water and drowned”, the SHO added.

The police have handed over the victims’ dead bodies to their family members after conducting an autopsy.

Police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In