Three-day Haryana assembly session from Jan 20

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:31 IST

The Haryana Assembly will convene a three-day session from January 20 ratify a Constitution Amendment Bill passed by both the Houses of the Parliament to continue reservation of seats for the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes for another 10 years.

A decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Friday.

The cabinet also approved the proposal of information, public relations and languages department to change the nomenclature of Haryana Film Cell to Haryana Film Promotion Board and to rename the high powered committee as governing council. This includes changing the designation of noted actor and director Satish Kaushik as its chairman under the provision of the Haryana Film Policy.

The cabinet also approved an amendment to the scheme of financial assistance given to women acid attack victims.

An official spokesperson said under the existing scheme, financial assistance is given to a woman victim who had faced an acid attack on or after May 2, 2011, and those who have been residing in Haryana for at least three years prior to the date of occurrence. However, after the amendment, any victim who has faced acid attack residing in Haryana will be eligible for financial benefit in this scheme. Financial assistance will be given from the current date after the victim had applied for it under the scheme. The cabinet also decided that no arrears to such acid attack victims will be given.

Nod to set up citizen resources information department

The cabinet has also given nod to set up a citizen resources information department (Nagrik Sansadhan Suchna Vibhag) to ensure effective delivery of government services and schemes to the people.

The objective of creating this new department is to provide an impetus for the Parivar Pehchan Patra under which a common database will be prepared for implementation of government schemes and delivery of services through the digital medium, a spokesperson said.

The new department will deal with various subjects namely, Parivar Pehchan Patra, Development of Citizen Resource’s inventory, as a common database with the use of informatics and information infrastructure. The department will also deal with all the work related to e-governance for government-citizen engagement to implement schemes and delivery of services.

The spokesperson said the new department will also work to establish a linked database connecting individual, family and property data for utilisation by other government departments and agencies in the delivery of services.