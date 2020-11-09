e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Three dead in Shimla road mishap

Three dead in Shimla road mishap

They were returning home when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a gorge killing three persons on the spot

chandigarh Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(HT File )
         

Three people were killed and one person sustained injuries after a pick up truck plunged into a deep gorge near Dublu village in Junga of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district late on Saturday, police said.

The deceased are Rajesh,24, Pramod Singh,23, both residents of Dublu village and Govind,30, of Kuftu village while the injured has been identified as Ravi Kant,26, of Dublu village.

They were returning home when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a gorge killing three persons on the spot. Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla said the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving.

The injured was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, where he is undergoing treatment. The bodies were handed over to family after postmortem.

