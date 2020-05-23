e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Three engineers suspended over Rohru bridge collapse

Three engineers suspended over Rohru bridge collapse

Three-member expert committee found the engineers had been negligent in supervising the construction work

chandigarh Updated: May 23, 2020 11:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
The double-lane bridge over River Pabbar at Bakhirna in Rohru had collapsed on May 13.
The double-lane bridge over River Pabbar at Bakhirna in Rohru had collapsed on May 13.(HT PHOTO )
         

Ten days after an under construction bridge collapsed in Rohru, the state government suspended three engineers of the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) on Saturday.

The then Rohru division HPPWD executive engineer Ravi Bhatti, who is at present posted at Theog; assistant engineer Narender Singh Naik and junior engineer Vijay Kumar have been suspended for negligence in supervising and monitoring the construction of the double-lane bridge over River Pabbar at Bakhirna in Rohru.

PROJECT WAS BUILT AT ESTIMATED COST OF RS 20 CRORE

The bridge had collapsed on May 13. The bridge was being built at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

The engineers were suspended on the recommendation of a three-member expert committee constituted to ascertain the cause for the bridge collapse.

Principal secretary PWD JC Sharma said, “The committee in its report found technical shortcomings in the construction and also pointed out negligence in supervision. A detailed inquiry found these three engineers primarily responsible for the lapse.”

SHOW-CAUSE NOTICE ISSUED

TO REMAINING OFFICIALS

“These officers have been put under suspension and show cause notices have been issued to the remaining officers and officials posted and associated with the said construction work,” he said.

Sharma said the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government was committed to ensuring quality construction and any laxity will invite strict action against the erring officials.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In