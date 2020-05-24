e-paper
Chandigarh / Three friends booked for violating night curfew in Chandigarh

Three friends booked for violating night curfew in Chandigarh

Police got a complaint that the trio was fighting at night

chandigarh Updated: May 24, 2020 01:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UT police have booked three men for violating the night curfew orders after they entered into a drunken brawl at Hallomajra village on Thursday night.

Police identified the accused as Govind, alias Khandu, 28, and his two friends, Amir Singh, alias Jolly, 19, and Sandeep, alias Vicky, 23.

“The trio was fighting with one another in an inebriated condition at a public place. A complaint was made, following which a case was registered for violating the curfew,” said a police official, privy to the matter.

A case under Sections 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the three men, who have yet to be arrested.

