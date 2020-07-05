Three friends die in Sonepat car crash

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:31 IST

Three persons were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor-trailer on National Highway 44 near Bahalgarh in Sonepat, police said on Saturday.

The victims are Riya, 17, Rajiv Kumar, 26, and Tushar, 27, all residents of Delhi.

The injured, Lalit Kumar, is undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak, where his condition is stated to be out of danger.

Investigating officer Anil Kumar said the four friends were going to Murthal for dinner on Friday night.

“Their car rammed into a tractor-trailer near Bahalgarh flyover. Three of them died on the spot, while the fourth one was rushed to the Rohtak hospital,” the cop added.

The police have registered a case against the car driver under sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).