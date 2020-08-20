e-paper
Three held for arranging gambling parties in Ludhiana

Dice and tokens worth Rs 2.6 lakh were recovered from their possession

chandigarh Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police arrested three men on Wednesday for arranging gambling parties at a farm house in Basant Avenue. Dice and tokens worth Rs 2.6 lakh were recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Gagandip Singh alias Raju Shehanshah of Phase 2, Dugri; Raj Kumar alias Raju of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Sukhwinder Pal Singh Sehgal of Ahata Mohd Tahir, near CMC Hospital.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the sadar police arrested them near Flower Chowk following a tip-off. When frisked, the police recovered dice and tokens used for setting bets.

During questioning, the accused told police they arranged the parties at the farm house of a man named Pappu and invited people for putting bets. The police chief added that the accused have duped people of their hard earned money. A case has been registered.

