Chandigarh / Three held for killing Delhi cop, his friend

Three held for killing Delhi cop, his friend

A 45-year-old Delhi Police constable and his 35-year-old friend were shot dead near Line Par area in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh

chandigarh Updated: May 06, 2020 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two days after a 45-year-old Delhi Police constable and his 35-year-old friend were shot dead by unidentified assailants near Line Par area in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh, the police arrested three accused on Wednesday.

They have been identified as Ranbir Singh of Bahadurgarh, Pawan of Sonepat and Tejpal from Delhi, who had been staying in a rented accommodation in Bahadurgarh.

Bahadurgarh DSP Rahul Dev said, “Prime accused Ranbir alias Fauji confessed that he killed Manoj and his friend Ramesh Kumar with the help of his two accomplices. He said the motive behind the murder was an old enmity over an extra-marital affair. The accused were taken in one-day police remand.”

