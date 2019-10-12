Three killed as bus hits bike in Muktsar

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:10 IST

Three persons were killed as a bus of a private company rammed into a bike near Chrewan village, 5 Km from district headquarters, in Muktsar on Friday.

The victims were identified as Balraj Singh, 47, Suresh, 30 and Kailash Ram, 40. Balraj, who used to work at shop of a commission agent in Muktsar grain market, was travelling to Jhbailwali village along with two labourers.

While Balraj and Kailash died on the spot, Suresh was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The bus driver fled from the spot after the accident.

Muktsar station house officer Parmjeet Singh said: “Acting on the complaint of Balraj’s family, a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the bus driver.”

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 00:10 IST