e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Three labourers get buried under sand in Sonepat, dead

Three labourers get buried under sand in Sonepat, dead

They were laying the pipeline illegally late at night on the say-so of a farmer

chandigarh Updated: May 11, 2020 14:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Sonepat
Assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Chander of Gohana Sadar said they have sent the dead bodies for postmortem at civil hospital in Gohana.
Assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Chander of Gohana Sadar said they have sent the dead bodies for postmortem at civil hospital in Gohana.(Representative Image )
         

Three labourers were buried under a mound of sand while laying a water pipeline under a road in Sonepat’s Lath village late on Sunday night, police said.

The victims are Ajit Kumar and Mukesh Kumar of the same village and Pradeep of Panipat’s Shaharmalpur town.

In his complaint, Mukesh’s brother Rajpal, said, “My brother and two other workers were illegally laying a pipeline to send water from a farmer, Pradeep’s field to another field when they were accidentally buried alive under sand.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ramesh Chander of Gohana Sadar said they have sent the dead bodies for postmortem at civil hospital in Gohana.

“We have booked the farmer Pradeep under section 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

top news
‘Understand their need to go home’: PM Modi speaks about migrants
‘Understand their need to go home’: PM Modi speaks about migrants
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Train ticket booking opens, cheaper gold bond: 4 things launched on May 11
Train ticket booking opens, cheaper gold bond: 4 things launched on May 11
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
New Suzuki Swift facelift revealed in leaked documents
New Suzuki Swift facelift revealed in leaked documents
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In