Home / Chandigarh / Three LeT workers held with 21kg heroin worth Rs 100 crore in J&K

Three LeT workers held with 21kg heroin worth Rs 100 crore in J&K

Cash counting machine, Rs 1.34 crore seized; drug proceeds were being used to fund terror activities, say police

chandigarh Updated: Jun 11, 2020 15:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Srinagar
(Representative Image/HT)
         

J&K Police on Thursday busted a narco-terror module and arrested three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) workers with 21 kg of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 100 crore, and Rs 1.34 crore cash.

Those arrested are Abdul Moomin Peer and Islam-ul-Haq Peer of Waskura, Handwara, and Syed Iftikhar Indrabi of Laribal Rajwar, Handwara.

Handwara SSP GV Sundeep said Rs1.34 crore, heroin and a cash counting machine were found in their possession.

“Other members of the module, who are absconding, have been identified. The module was in close contact with Pakistan-based terror handlers. They were providing financial aid to active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT,” the SSP said, adding the raid had exposed the nexus of drug dealers and terrorists.

“This module was working for LeT outfits who are misguiding the local youth of the Valley and encouraging them to join ranks of militants,’’ he said.

A case has been registered at the Handwara Police Station. “A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the accused’s ties with terrorist outfits, radicals, smugglers and other anti-national elements.’’

