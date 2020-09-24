Three Ludhiana students with special needs bag top spots in online music contest

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:32 IST

Defying all odds, three children from Ludhiana with special needs clinched first and second positions at a district-level music contest, results for which were declared by the state education department on Thursday. Over 250 students participated in the online competition, “Sangeetak Sajj Vadan Mukabla”.

Lovepreet Singh and Prince Gill jointly bagged the first spot while Dilpreet Singh secured the second position.

Prince Gill

Prince Gill, a Class 11 student of Government Senior Secondary School, Lalheri, who suffers from hearing impediment, plays the harmonium.

Lovepreet Singh

Lovepreet Singh, a Class 7 student of Government Middle School, Jhande, and Dilpreet , a Class 6 student of Government Senior Secondary School, Rajewal Kulewal, who both suffer from intellectual disability, play tabla and dholki, respectively.

Loverpreet’s guide teacher, Sumanjit Kaur of GMS Jhande, said, “We motivated Lovepreet to participate in the competition. His parents made the video and sent it to us which we uploaded on the online link sent by the state education department. Despite suffering from a disability since birth , Singh give his best performance which was appreciated by everyone. Him securing the first spot is a big achievement for the school.”

Dilpreet Singh

Dilpreet Singh, 13, is very fond of music and has been performing for many years. Kamaljit Kaur, Dilpreet’s mother, said, “My son is suffering from Intellectual disability since birth and can’t read and write. His teachers support him and try to help him to learn the skills. His teacher, Paramjit Kaur, asked us to record a video of Dilpreet performing and luckily, he secured the second position in the district in the online competition. He practised for two to three days and then we recorded his five-minute video and sent it to his guide teacher.”

District education officer (secondary), Swaranjit Kaur, said, “We have very talented students and by participating in these online competitions, students get exposure and the ability to improve their performances at state-level competitions.”