Three members from Ambala family who tested Covid-19 positive discharged after testing negative thrice

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:00 IST

Three members of a family from Shahzadpur town in Ambala, whose samples tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a private lab on Sunday, were discharged on Wednesday, after three test reports from government labs came back negative.

Chief medical officer Dr Kuldeep said, “The three family members who were being treated by a Panchkula doctor have now tested negative in three subsequent tests in government labs. They have been discharged and put under quarantine.”

Office of the CMO said surveillance has been increased in the Shahzadpur containment zone, after a meeting with local panchayats, police department and integrated child development services.

As many as 24 additional teams have been constituted to screen almost 16,000 residents.

“The state health bulletin showing a fresh case in Ambala is not a new case. Rather, the man who died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on April 1 was added to the state’s tally today,” the CMO said.

“The Maharashtra man who tested positive in Ambala and was undergoing treatment at PGIMER has now been cured. He hasn’t been discharged due to other ailments and will be left soon,” he added.

Four people from the district had tested positive at a private lab in Gurugram, but tested negative within 24 hours after the samples were tested at a government lab.

Following this, Haryana health minister Anil Vij ordered a probe on Monday, and banned sending samples from the state to private labs for testing.

Till now, 985 samples have been taken in the district, of which 896 tested negative and 11 positive, while reports of 78 are awaited.