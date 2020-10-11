Three missing boys reunited with parents in past one week: Haryana Police

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 18:11 IST

Two minor boys from Uttar Pradesh and another hailing from Jhajjar were reunited with their parents in past one week, Haryana police said on Sunday.

A police spokesman said a 10-year-old boy, who had been missing for last two years and was living at the Children’s Home Jhajjar, was reunited with his family after his adoption process had been completed and the adoptive parents were looking forward to take him to Australia. “The anti-human trafficking unit has reunited this boy with his family in UP,” he added.

He said as per the information provided by this boy, his father was traced in Lakhimpur Kheri near Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. The boy’s family told the police that he had gone missing from Delhi two years ago. “The boy was handed over to his family on October 5,” the spokesman said, adding that the Haryana police have been constantly working to rescue and reunite missing children with their families.

In another case, the anti-human trafficking unit reunited a 14-year-old mentally retarded boy, who had been missing for past seven months, with his family. The boy was living in Ashiana at Panchkula.

The spokesman said based on the kind of dialect he was speaking, the UP police at Saharanpur was contacted. “After investigation, it came to fore that the boy had been missing from Sheikhpura. His family was traced and contacted via a video call. The family identified the boy and he was handed over to his parents after legal formalities,” he said.

Also, a eight-year-old boy was reunited with his parents in Jhajjar within three days after he went missing. Rajasthan police had received information that a child was found at the railway station and the Bahadurgarh railway police was contacted. “He was traced as the child’s mother had come to the police station to register a missing report. Haryana police received necessary orders from Bikaner authorities and handed over the child to his parents,” the spokesman said.