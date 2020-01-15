e-paper
Time to shift to renewable energy sources: CII chairman

Sarvjeet Singh Virk was addressing CII’s power and renewable energy dialogue 2020 in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:30 IST
It is time for gradual transition from traditional to renewable energy sources, said Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) chairman, Sarvjeet Singh Virk. He was addressing the CII’s power and renewable energy dialogue 2020 on Tuesday.

He said Chandigarh has adopted solar power. He said according to the latest data available, 30 MW solar plants has been installed in the city.

Since being declared as a model solar city in 2013, Chandigarh has been inviting private players in the solar power sector, he said.

Further push for solar adoption has been propelled by the Chandigarh administration by making it mandatory for the residential houses above 500 sq yards to install rooftop solar power plants, he said.

However, to achieve a target of installing 69 MW solar power plants by 2022, the administration along with other stakeholders will have to work together proactively in the future, he said.

“Consumers will not have to pay anything for installation and electricity will be sold to them at fixed price for 15 years,” said CEO of Chandigarh Renewal Energy Sciences and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), Debendra Dalai.

“Renewable Energy Supply Company (RESCO) model of CREST has been well appreciated by the Government of India,” added Dalai.

Former chairman of CII Chandigarh, Vikram Hans, said that the end-user, commercial or domestic, should show more interest to ensure the success of the subsidy schemes offered by the UT administration.

