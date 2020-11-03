Trader loses bag to roadside snatchers

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:00 IST

Two snatchers targeted a trader and took away his bag containing his daily earnings, a laptop and some other documents from the Sector 29-30 light point around 8pm on Monday, police said.

Victim Rajinder Pal Bansal of Sector 21 was driving home from his Sector-29 office when he was stopped by two unidentified persons on a motorcycle, who claimed that one of his Chevrolet Cruze’s tyre was punctured.

As Bansal got out and opened the boot of his car to change the tyre, the accused stole the bag kept there and fled away.

A case has been registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Industrial Area police station.

The police said that the exact amount of money in the bag was yet to be ascertained.