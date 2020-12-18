e-paper
Trident T20 Cup cricket tournament: Ludhiana, Jalandhar emerge victorious on Day 1

Trident T20 Cup cricket tournament: Ludhiana, Jalandhar emerge victorious on Day 1

Ludhiana defeated Amandeep Cricket Club, Amritsar, by three wickets Jalandhar beat Malwa Heroes by 41 runs

chandigarh Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A match in progress during theTrident T-20 Cup cricket tournament in Ludhiana on Friday.
A match in progress during theTrident T-20 Cup cricket tournament in Ludhiana on Friday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Players from Ludhiana 11 and Jalandhar 11 emerged victorious on Day 1 of the Trident T20 cup cricket tournament which was played on the grounds of GRD Academy and Hara Cricket Club on Friday.

Ludhiana defeated Amandeep Cricket Club, Amritsar, by three runs. The winning team won the toss and decided to field first. Their opponents scored 151/2 in the allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Ludhiana scored 155/7 in 19.5 overs and claimed two points. Sunny Pandey was adjudged man of the match.

In the second match, Jalandhar beat Malwa Heroes by 41 runs. The winning team batted first and scored 152 runs in 20 overs. Malwa Heroes was bowled out for 111 in 18.3 overs. Mandeep Singh was declared man of the match.

Ludhiana police chief Rakesh Agrawal was the chief guest for the inauguration ceremony. He said that Ludhiana has the potential to have its own IPL Team and the T20 cup will prove to be a game changer.

Rajjnder Gupta, president of Punjab Cricket Association and chairman of Trident Group, assured support to the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) in producing world-class cricketers

Bhupinder Singh, former International player and member of the organising committee, and Satish Kumar Mangal, former Ranji Trophy player and president, LDCA, were also present.

