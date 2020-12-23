e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Trident T20 cup cricket tournament: Amandeep Club upsets Punjab Blues by 41 runs

Trident T20 cup cricket tournament: Amandeep Club upsets Punjab Blues by 41 runs

Abhay Chaudhary was declared man of the match for his knock of 96 runs in 70 balls

chandigarh Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A match in progress during the Trident T20 cup cricket tournament in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
A match in progress during the Trident T20 cup cricket tournament in Ludhiana on Wednesday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

An opening partnership of 139 runs between Rohan Marwaha and Abhay Chaudhary helped Amandeep Cricket Club, Amritsar, beat the star studded Punjab Blues by 41 runs on Wednesday during the Trident T20 cup cricket tournament on the grounds of the Hara Cricket Academy .

This victory will keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the semi-finals of the tournament. Both openers were instrumental in the team scoring 187/3 in 20 overs. Sagar supported them with 22 in 13 balls.

Punjab Blues, chasing a mammoth total, started losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 146 in 19.4 overs.

Abhay Chaudhary was declared man of the match for his knock of 96 runs in 70 balls.

In the second match played on the grounds of GRD Academy, Punjab Reds beat Patiala Colts HRCF team by 61 runs. Patiala won the toss and decided to field. Punjab Reds scored 162/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, the opposition could muster only 101 in 19.5 overs.

Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Reds was declared man of the match. This was second consecutive win for Punjab Red and they are on top of their group with four points.

Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Reds was declared man of the match. This was second consecutive win for Punjab Red and they are topping their group with four points.

