Home / Chandigarh / Two arrested for raping minor in Nerwa

Two arrested for raping minor in Nerwa

The Class-7 student was sexually assaulted while feeding the cattle

chandigarh Updated: May 26, 2020 16:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
A complaint was filed through the Gudiya Helpline.
A complaint was filed through the Gudiya Helpline.(Representative Image)
         

Two persons were arrested for raping a minor girl in Nerwa here on Tuesday.

The Class-7 student was raped by a 40-year-old man on May 8 when she was feeding the cattle in a patch of forest close to her house. On May 10, another 32-year-old man raped her in the same woods.

The girl told her parents about the sexual assaults, after which her parents filed a complaint through the Gudiya Helpline. Subsequently, the police arrested the accused.

Chopal deputy superintendent of police (DSP) said a case had been registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

