Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Two arrested for trying to kidnap 14-year-old in Dugri

The accused, Baba Darshan Singh of Waddi Jawaddi and Umesh Paswan of Jawaddi, tried to sedate the boy using chloroform, but he fought back, following which the accused fled and was later arrested

chandigarh Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:12 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Dugri police have arrested two men for trying to kidnap a 14-year-old boy in Canal Avenue of Dugri on Thursday evening.

The accused, Baba Darshan Singh of Waddi Jawaddi and Umesh Paswan of Jawaddi, tried to sedate the boy using chloroform, but he fought back, following which the accused fled and was later arrested.

Police said Baba is a priest at a shrine in Canal Avenue.

The complainant, Rajesh Kakkar of Canal Avenue, said his son, Nitesh, was in their car outside the house when the boy started screaming. As the family rushed outside, Nitesh told them that the accused came on a motorcycle and forced open the car door. The boy said the accused tried to sedate him by pressing a chloroform-soaked cloth against his face. However, he fought back and jumped out of the car. As he raised an alarm, the duo fled on the motorcycle.

Assitant sub-inspector (ASI) Sunil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said, “The accused were nabbed in the area. The motorcycle has also been seized. A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 511 (attempting to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them.”

The accused were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

BLUB: One of the accused is a priest at shrine in Canal Avenue, motorcycle on which duo struck also seized

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 00:12 IST

