Two bars found serving liquor without licence in Chandigarh’s Sector 9

The two clubs in question are Eskobar and Chasers, which were also found flouting hookah ban a week ago

chandigarh Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two club managements booked for serving hookah to customers on Christmas were caught on the wrong foot once again after they were found serving liquor without valid excise permit.

The excise and taxation department, Chandigarh, has written to police to lodge another FIR against them, it has been learnt.

The two clubs in question are Eskobar and Chasers, both in Sector 9.

“We have written to the police, recommending the registration of an FIR against the two managements for violation of the Excise Act,” said Rakesh Kumar Popli, additional commissioner, excise and taxation, Chandigarh.

It was during checking on December 30 that the department recovered a pint of Old Monk, a quart of Blender’s Pride (half used), a quart of 100 Pipers (half used) and a quart of Rockford (used) from Eskobar, and two cases of Kingfisher beer (pints), three quarts of Jack Daniels and one quart of Jaguar from Chasers.

Sources said even on New Year’s Eve, a bar in Sector 35 was found serving liquor without an excise licence.

Earlier, on Christmas night, Eskobar owner Romi Chauhan and Chasers owner Kapil Katariya were booked for defying the hookah ban, following raids by the excise and taxation department.

Serving of hookah was banned in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The cases were registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. After a spate of such cases, the Chandigarh administration a couple of days back decided to invoke the more stringent Disaster Management Act against the violators and closing their establishments for three days.

