e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two caretakers of elderly Covid-19 positive Chandigarh woman test negative, kin’s reports awaited

Two caretakers of elderly Covid-19 positive Chandigarh woman test negative, kin’s reports awaited

Reports of eight family members and two other caretakers from Panchkula are awaited

chandigarh Updated: Apr 22, 2020 21:40 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Two days after an 82-year-old woman from Sector 18, Chandigarh, tested positive of Covid-19, reports of her two caretakers out of four from Panchkula revealed negative results on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, reports of eight family members and two other caretakers from Panchkula are awaited.

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said, “Two of the caretakers, who were prime contacts of the elderly woman, tested negative. Samples of four caretakers and eight family members were taken for testing. Reports of others are awaited.”

The woman was admitted to a private hospital in Panchkula after being sampled at the civil hospital.

Meanwhile, no fresh case was reported in Panchkula on Wednesday and the district count stood at 18.

The district health department teams have initiated a door-to-door survey of families in sectors and are preparing records of the people living in each house, including the medical history of elderly people.

top news
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
CEC Sunil Arora stranded in US due to Covid-19 lockdown
CEC Sunil Arora stranded in US due to Covid-19 lockdown
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news