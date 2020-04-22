Two caretakers of elderly Covid-19 positive Chandigarh woman test negative, kin’s reports awaited

chandigarh

Apr 22, 2020

Two days after an 82-year-old woman from Sector 18, Chandigarh, tested positive of Covid-19, reports of her two caretakers out of four from Panchkula revealed negative results on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, reports of eight family members and two other caretakers from Panchkula are awaited.

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said, “Two of the caretakers, who were prime contacts of the elderly woman, tested negative. Samples of four caretakers and eight family members were taken for testing. Reports of others are awaited.”

The woman was admitted to a private hospital in Panchkula after being sampled at the civil hospital.

Meanwhile, no fresh case was reported in Panchkula on Wednesday and the district count stood at 18.

The district health department teams have initiated a door-to-door survey of families in sectors and are preparing records of the people living in each house, including the medical history of elderly people.