Two Covid-19 patients die in J&K, Jalandhar

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 00:58 IST

Two deaths related to Covid-19 were reported from the region on Saturday. A 48-year-old coronavirus patient died in Jalandhar, while a 72-year-old man from north Kashmir’s Tangmarg area also breathed his last. Union territory of J&K recorded 40 fresh infections on Saturday, taking its tally to 494.

More than 100 areas in J&K have been declared as red zones and completely sealed to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Punjab recorded 11 cases on Saturday, including six from new pandemic hotspot Rajpura, taking the state’s tally of those infected to 310.

The state’s death toll now is 18.

Kishan Chand, who died in Jalandhar on Saturday, was suffering from pneumonia and low haemoglobin and found positive for the coronavirus in a report that came in the evening.

The victim, who hailed from Maharashtra, worked as a leather technician in the city for the past 15 years.